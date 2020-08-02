ITZY members are 'Not Shy' in official comeback teaser image

ITZY has dropped a new comeback teaser image.

On August 3 KST, the JYP Entertainment girl group unveiled the official teaser poster for 'Not Shy', the their upcoming 3rd mini album. The title song is also named "Not Shy", with the opening trailer signaling a Western movie concept. In the teaser image, the girls each don a colorful outfit which had been left black-and-white in the trailer.

Stay tuned for more teasers! ITZY's official comeback album will drop on August 17 at 6 PM KST.