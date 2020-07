SHINee's Taemin has released another villainous set of teaser images for his upcoming pre-release track, "2 Kids".

Taemin's upcoming pre-release single is a moody electronic pop genre, accompanied by minimal guitar sounds and Taemin's strong, sentimental vocals. After dropping his pre-release "2 Kids" on August 4 at 6 PM KST, the solo singer plans on returning with his 3rd full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again'.