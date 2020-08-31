Krystal & Kim Woo Seok show off their visual chemistry in joint 'Clio' cosmetic CF

Krystal and Kim Woo Seok have combined their killer visuals for 'Clio' cosmetics!

Both stars are currently active as endorsement models for the brand, and in this latest CF, Krystal and Kim Woo Seok bring out their chic actress/actor sides for 'Clio's 'Kill Cover Fixer Cushion' and 'Kill Cover Cica Serum Cushion'. Check out their thrilling phone encounter with 'Clio', above!

Meanwhile, Krystal will be greeting viewers on the small-screen soon with her latest OCN drama 'Search', premiering this fall in October. Kim Woo Seok is currently greeting viewers with his first ever acting role in 'Playlist's ongoing web drama series, 'Twenty Twenty'.