Seventeen's Seungkwan gives fans health update during group's online fan meeting

Seungkwan gave fans an update on his condition during Seventeen's recent online fan meeting.



Seventeen's 4th fan meeting 'Seventeen in Carat Land' was held through the WeVerse application on August 30 at 6 PM KST. Prior to the event, Seungkwan has been on hiatus after sustaining an ankle ligament rupture so severe that it had required surgery. However, he was able to participate in the event, greeting fans for the first time since.



"I am diligently going through rehabilitation for the injury," he explained during the event. "I can't participate in all the performances today, but I will do my best. I'm sorry to have caused concern."



The other members chimed in, adding that Seungkwan's absence during rehearsals is really felt, creating a completely different vibe in their practice room.





An apologetic Seungkwan then said that he would like to buy the other members a meal when they get the time. However, the members were quick to tease him for the suggestion, as such an apologetic gesture was not needed.





Meanwhile, Seventeen is slated to appear as mentors on the next episode of Mnet's 'I-LAND.'