1 day ago

VICTON's Seungwoo puts on chic live performance of solo song 'forest'

Seungwoo has a new treat for fans!

On August 30 KST, the VICTON member, who is currently promoting his solo debut, released a live version of the song "forest," a track off of his 1st solo mini album 'Fame.' In the clip, he sits comfortably in a room full of plants, adding a chic aura to his stripped down performance of the song. The smooth track speaks to those who are sad and lonely, with Seungwoo suggesting through his chorus that he can be their 'forest' who provides them comfort and a place to rest.

Meanwhile, 'Fame,' featuring title track "Sacrifice," was released on August 10.

Check out the performance of "forest" above!

xx-jenn-xx
19 hours ago

ahhh yessss wooo you sexy man you. His album is amazing!!! not a bad song on it.

