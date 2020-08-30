14

4

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Wonho previews sensual dance performance in MV teaser for 'Open Mind'

AKP STAFF

Wonho is back with another steamy teaser for fans!

On August 30 KST, the Highline Entertainment artist, formerly of MONSTA X, dropped the music video teaser for his upcoming single "Open Mind." The teaser focuses mainly on the song's point choreography, which has Wonho joined by a number of male backup dancers, all putting on a sleek dance performance.

Meanwhile, Wonho's debut solo album 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me' is set for release on September 4.


Check out the music video teaser for "Open Mind" above!

  1. Wonho
2 752 Share 78% Upvoted

0

quark123959,041 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I'm ready. 😍

Share

0

natilly1,021 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

wonho king wbk

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND