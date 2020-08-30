Wonho previews sensual dance performance in MV teaser for 'Open Mind'

Wonho is back with another steamy teaser for fans!

On August 30 KST, the Highline Entertainment artist, formerly of MONSTA X, dropped the music video teaser for his upcoming single "Open Mind." The teaser focuses mainly on the song's point choreography, which has Wonho joined by a number of male backup dancers, all putting on a sleek dance performance.





Meanwhile, Wonho's debut solo album 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me' is set for release on September 4.





Check out the music video teaser for "Open Mind" above!