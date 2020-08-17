SBS variety show 'All The Butlers' is being sued by the local residents in California

The SBS variety show 'All The Butlers' has been sued by some local residents in California.



Residents of Tustin and Irvine, California, filed a complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on August 3rd against the cast and crew of 'All the Butlers'. According to a report by KBS on the 17th, 11 households in the area claimed that SBS committed fraud, trespassing on special housing, property damage, violation of the Road Traffic Act, and obstruction of general traffic while conducting unauthorized filming. They also plan to file a complaint in the U.S. for about 1.6 billion KRW (~1,351,044USD) in damages. It is also reported that the residents submitted a petition with the signatures of 120 Californians to the Korea Communications Commission.



The episode in question was the special episode on actress Shin Ae Ra. This episode aired back in September 2018 and the original members of 'All The Butlers', such as Lee Seung Gi, Lee Sang Yoon, Yang Se Hyung, and Yook Sung Jae, visited the actresses home in LA. They visited her home and enjoyed a tour of her residence area as they played games and swam in the swimming pool at the community center.

Residents who filed the lawsuit claimed that the filming of the 'All The Butlers' took place without obtaining permits from the local board of directors in areas where commercial filming was banned. In particular, they took issue with filming in a swimming pool where only members of the community are allowed to enter. In addition, the residents claimed that the show exposed the faces of the residents and the location of residences without their consent. The residents claimed that they suffered damage due to illegal night shooting, unauthorized drone flights, and violation of parking areas.



In response, SBS counter-argued that they had obtained permission to film in advance through a local agency at the time. They also stated that the film crew had complied with related procedures, including payment of expenses. SBS also said on August 17th that the plaintiffs have been demanding unfair compensation worth 6 billion KRW (~5,066,501 USD) for nearly two years. The production team also added that they will soon issue an official statement, including legal action plans, from the broadcasting company.

