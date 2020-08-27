5

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

'Run BTS' & 'M! Countdown' canceled tonight due to 'KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER'

'Run BTS' and 'M! Countdown' have been canceled tonight due to Mnet's online concert 'KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER'.

Music show 'M! Countdown' and BTS reality series 'Run BTS' regularly air every week on Thursday KST, but the special concert will be broadcast instead. 

'KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER' features performances by MAMAMOO, Stray Kids, Kang Daniel, Kim Jae Hwan, VICTON, ONEUS, EVERGLOW, VERIVERY, CRAVITY, Natty, JO1, MONSTA X, GFriend, Pentagon, IZ*ONE, Golden Child, LOONA, Nature, The Boyz, AB6IX, and TOO.

Don’t the run episodes air on Weverse tho?

