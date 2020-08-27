BTS' 'MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E' concert possibly delayed

BTS' 'MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E' concert has been possibly delayed.



On August 27, Big Hit Entertainment released a statement on the group's upcoming 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E' concert, which is scheduled to be held on October 10-11 KST. According to the label, the concert might possibly be delayed in light of the recent spike in COVID-19 infections.



Big Hit stated, "The schedule for the offline concert is to hold it on October 10-11 over 2 days. However, there has been a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, and therefore, the uncertainty of the concert has arisen. We'll be checking on this carefully from here on out."



As for the online streaming of the concert, the label said, "We'll be announcing details on the online streaming separately."



Stay tuned for updates on 'MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E'.