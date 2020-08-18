(G)I-DLE show off their version of K/DA's "POP/STAR" during their recent online concert

Last month, (G)I-DLE successfully held their online concert 'I-LAND: WHO AM I' as they also revealed their album 'DUMDi DUMDi'.



On August 18th, League of Legends Korea uploaded a video of (G)I-DLE performing their version of K/DA's "POP/STAR" from their recent concert.

K/DA is a virtual K-pop girl group and the group consists of the four characters - Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai'Sa - from the game of League of Legends. This virtual group was unveiled at the 2018 League of Legends World Championship as they sang their song "POP/STAR".

Two of the four characters were actually voiced by (G)I-DLE members Miyeon and Soyeon while the other two characters were voiced by American singers Madison Beer and Jaira Burns. These four artists actually performed this song live during the event while the virtual characters sang and danced alongside them.

Now, League of Legend fans can relive the excitement of the live performance at the League of Legends champions as they watch (G)I-DLE show their take on the song.

You can watch the original MV of K/DA as well as (G)I-DLE's performance below:





