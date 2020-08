Pentagon's Hui participates as composer for 'Produce 101 Japan' group JO1's title track 'OH-EH-OH'

Pentagon's Hui is participating as a composer for 'Produce 101 Japan' group JO1's title track "OH-EH-OH".



On August 1, reports revealed the Pentagon member participated in composing JO1's upcoming track "OH-EH-OH", and Cube Entertainment confirmed, "It's true Hui participated in the song as a songwriter." Hui previously composed 'Produce 101' project group Wanna One's "Energetic", which was a huge hit.



JO1's center member Ren Kawaziri is known to have been a dancer during Pentagon's Japan tour before he auditioned for 'Produce 101 Japan'.



Stay tuned for updates on Hui and JO1.