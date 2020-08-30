7

Posted by jennywill

Park Bo Gum to enlist quietly and privately today

Park Bo Gum will be enlisting to the navy today.

He applied to the navy earlier in June, and was accepted. He will go through 6 weeks of basic training before enlisting in the navy. His label revealed, "We are keeping his location and time of enlistment private, and he will be quietly enlisting without any events. We are currently in a situation where everyone must practice social distancing and be considerate of one another's health, so we ask that you do not come visit."

Park Bo Gum is scheduled to be discharged in April 2022.

