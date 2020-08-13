One netizen claims that Kian84's email address is a member of the infamous Ilbe Storehouse website

Recently, a netizen claimed that Kian84's email address used on his blog is listed as a member of the infamous website called Ilbe Storehouse (Ilbe).

The Ilbe website is notorious for having a userbase with strong opinions and having very few regulations for users. Ilbe users often create posts that are very provocative and many Korean netizens recognize the site for such unfavorable content.

Some praise the site for allowing so much freedom for the users through the lack of moderation. However, this lack of moderation causes issues to rise such as problematic behaviors of defamation and harassment.

According to Wikitree.co.kr, one netizen posted on twitter stating that he had checked if Kian84 blog's email was listed as a user of Ilbe Storehouse.

The netizen sent an email through the blog to the email listed in which stated that the email was sent. However, if Kian84's email was not a listed user of Ilbe, the message "The email information is not found" would be replied.





Because there was no such message, the netizen claimed that Kian84 could possibly be a registered user of Ilbe.

However, another netizen claimed, "If Kian84 is publically displayed, someone else could have used his email in an attempt to register for an Ilbe account. The Ilbe website still takes that information so the email can be mistaken as a registered user even though it's not."

Meanwhile, Kian 84 was involved in a controversy over a misogynistic scene in his webtoon and has since apologized.