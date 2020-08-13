28

10

Rumors
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 23 hours ago

One netizen claims that Kian84's email address is a member of the infamous Ilbe Storehouse website

AKP STAFF

Recently, a netizen claimed that Kian84's email address used on his blog is listed as a member of the infamous website called Ilbe Storehouse (Ilbe).

The Ilbe website is notorious for having a userbase with strong opinions and having very few regulations for users. Ilbe users often create posts that are very provocative and many Korean netizens recognize the site for such unfavorable content.

Some praise the site for allowing so much freedom for the users through the lack of moderation. However, this lack of moderation causes issues to rise such as problematic behaviors of defamation and harassment.

According to Wikitree.co.kr, one netizen posted on twitter stating that he had checked if Kian84 blog's email was listed as a user of Ilbe Storehouse. 

The netizen sent an email through the blog to the email listed in which stated that the email was sent. However, if Kian84's email was not a listed user of Ilbe, the message "The email information is not found" would be replied.


Because there was no such message, the netizen claimed that Kian84 could possibly be a registered user of Ilbe.

However, another netizen claimed, "If Kian84 is publically displayed, someone else could have used his email in an attempt to register for an Ilbe account. The Ilbe website still takes that information so the email can be mistaken as a registered user even though it's not."

Meanwhile, Kian 84 was involved in a controversy over a misogynistic scene in his webtoon and has since apologized.

  1. Kian84
7 13,274 Share 74% Upvoted

10

fil10 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

Wait, so the writer for this so-called article does not mention the username of the ONE netizen making an unproven claim about a celebrity, but has no problem spreading the rumor about said celebrity being part of a website that contains "provocative" and "unfavorable content." Oh the irony and lack of self reflection. It's clear the unidentified AKP Staff that wrote this piece just wants to talk crap about Kian84.

Share

6

quark123958,051 pts 22 hours ago 1
22 hours ago

So it's Korean Reddit? Who cares?

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Mark, SuperM
SuperM go '100' in their first lead single MV
16 hours ago   106   8,503
Hyolyn
Hyolyn walks away in 'Say My Name' MV teaser
11 hours ago   3   1,214

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND