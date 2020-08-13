[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] TREASURE - 'THE FIRST STEP: CHAPTER 1'

This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.

Track List:

1. BOY

2. COME TO ME

TREASURE has been 2020's most-anticipated debut. Formed by YG's reality-survival tv show, YG Treasure Box, this 12 member group with joint leadership has quickly become the best-selling newcomer of this year. The group has debuted with their first-ever release entitled, THE FIRST STEP: CHAPTER 1.

TREASURE's debut consists of two songs: their title anthem track, "BOY", and their b-side "COME TO ME". YG once again delivers another classic anthem-style song with a catchy EDM breakdown "BOY," however nothing about the boy group's debut surprised me. In particular, the EDM breakdown at 2:30 failed to catch my attention, but the rest of the song was inoffensive- catchy even. Why YG insists on putting this odd pounding bass line as a trap breakdown on every title song coming from their groups is one of life's biggest unanswered questions.





YG continues to give us strong presence, charisma, and talent but lacks a certain cohesion that makes the song feel unique and extraordinary. "BOY" checks all the boxes for a good debut but doesn't break any ceilings in terms of concept. I'd have preferred a bit more of a risk in concept and song after the label hyped the group for so long, but I'm not disappointed.

"COME TO ME" is more focused on flexing the group's vocal talents, but the song itself doesn't leave a deep impression. The song simply serves as a showcase of the group's skills, however, I do feel it offers a baseline look into the talent that the group possesses. I'd like to see if TREASURE has the longevity to unveil riskier concepts that might show something beyond the same type of formulaic release YG continues to push out. It seems that the talent is definitely there.



MV REVIEW

TREASURE's "BOY" MV offered a sleek and cool aesthetic and did not lack out on all the boyish charm that a brand new debuting boy group always seems to bring to the table. The entire MV had a super BLACKPINK music video aesthetic and set with all the appeal of EXO's looks and group dynamic. The production value of the MV is high and you can tell they wanted this MV to make an impact on your opinion of the group.

After watching the MV, I felt that the EDM drop was purposefully slow to show off their performance skill. It may be that the trap breakdown is actually the dance line's most prominent time to shine. The music video is suited for the group, as it offers a comfortable introduction into the group with palatable visual elements.





SCORE:

MV Relevance…..8

MV Production…..9

MV Concept……..7

MV Score: 8.0

Album Production…...7

Album Concept……...7

Tracklisting…………...7

Album Score: 7.0

Overall: 7.5



