Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 22 hours ago

2PM's Nichkhun and DAY6's Jae to appear as guest voice actors on the Disney cartoon series 'Big Hero 6'

AKP STAFF

On August 13th, Disney Channel announced through their PR Twitter account that two K-pop idol members will be making a guest appearance on the children's cartoon series 'Big Hero 6: The Series' airing on Disney XD.

The two idols to guest appear are Nichkhun of 2PM and Jae of DAY6. Both of these two members are known to be fluent English speakers and were cast on to the hit Disney XD TV series 'Big Hero 6: The Series' season 3. The series will premiere on September 21st at 7:30 PM EST/PST.

The two idol singers will voice act for the members of the band "4 2 Sing" in the series. Nichkhun will voice act for the twins, Kei and Aki, while Jae will voice act for the twins, Taka and Yuka.

'Big Hero 6: The Series' is a series on the Disney Channel, Disney XD, and covers the story of what happened after the movie. The movie with the same title also received much love as the white, fluffy Marsh-Mello character Baymax saved the town.

Many fans and netizens are excited as this announcement was made and also anticipate the voice of the two idol members being heard as the character in the cartoon.

Hottest2PMKhun204
16 hours ago

Wow. Can't wait for this. Nichkhun is such a huge Disney fan! So happy for him.

