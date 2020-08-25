Netizens love Jimin's retro denim style in BTS's "Dynamite" MV

Recently, a netizen revealed the outfit and accessories worn by BTS member Jimin in the "Dynamite" MV along with the price of each piece.

As the music video for "Dynamite" was released, many netizens loved Jimin's double denim style as he wore denim jeans and a denim jacket. With a completely retro style, all the members of BTS wore vintage outfits that gained the favor of many people.

In particular, many netizens loved Jimin's styling in this promotion. Many netizens complimented on the perfect combination of Jimin's dyed hair with the repaired denim outfit.

Each clothing consisted of brand name items such as the Ralph Lauren's Repaired Denim Trucker Jacket and Dior's T-shirt with Oblique Motif.

Many netizens were impressed with the retro styling that was completed with the modern-day pieces.





Netizens' commented:

"This outfit is so cute and fits Jimin so perfectly."

"Super pretty."

"His hair, and outfit and the accessories are all fitting."



"He's born to be an idol group member. This denim on denim is so perfect."



"It's hard to digest denim on denim. Really nice styling."



"This hair slightly revealing his forehead and the white t-shirt with the denim pants and a denim jacket is just perfect."



"His pink fingertips are so cute too."



"Jimin can do everything he wants to. He's perfect."

