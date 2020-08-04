Netizens find solid evidence of 'Lovestagram' saying Chanyeol is dating...but it turned out it was his manager

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community stating that she had discovered solid evidence of a 'Lovestagram' of EXO member Chanyeol.



On August 3rd, the netizen created the post including multiple photos from two Instagram accounts. One account belonged to Chanyeol of EXO the other account belonged to another person. The netizen stated that she had compared the photos from the two accounts to find that they were pictures from the same location, posted on similar dates. The other account in question actually belonged to EXO's manager.





The netizen showed many photos and in all of them, Chanyeol and EXO's manager posed similarly in the same locations. There were many photos taken in places such as Hawaii, Barcelona, and Budapest. In some of the manager's Instagram posts, Chanyeol would comment "Copycat" expressing his playful affection.



However, Chanyeol wasn't the only member to post these photos that were taken in the same location as the manager. There were photos that Sehun posted in which the manager also posted similar photos in the same location. Sehun posted a photo of himself at the aquarium with the caption "I made eye contact". EXO's manager then posted a similar photo with the caption "I couldn't make eye contact".





EXO's manager is actually well known to post similar photos as the EXO member's Instagram posts as he traveled with them to various places.

Netizens discovered this post and found it hilarious that the netizen who made the post was able to track all of their Instagram posts.

Netizens' commented:

"EXO fans all know this manager lol. He even has his own nickname."

"I think this person made this post because so many people try to find real evidence of EXO members dating. lol."

"It was his manager that did the 'lovestagram'. so cute."

"So funny."

"I saw the title that said 'EXO's lovestagram' so I came to see the post but it was his manager lolol."

"This is so funny how the manager copies the EXO members."

