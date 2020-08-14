Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo, & Hwang In Yeop begin filming for tvN drama 'True Beauty'

The lead cast of tvN's upcoming school romance drama series 'True Beauty' has officially started filming!

As many of you know, tvN's 'True Beauty' will be a live adaptation of a popular webtoon series of the same name. The story revolves around a high school girl who relies on makeup to hide her insecurities from the world, and how she overcomes her inferiority complex after meeting a mysterious, cold classmate.

The drama's first filming, which took place back on August 12, centered around lead actress Moon Ga Young. Also starring ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, actor Hwang In Yeop, and more, 'True Beauty' is expected to premiere some time toward the end of 2020.

