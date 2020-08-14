Lee Seung Gi & Han Hyo Joo find out they used to live in the same neighborhood during their childhood on this week's 'Hometown Flex'

On this week's broadcast of tvN's 'Hometown Flex', former drama co-stars Lee Seung Gi and Han Hyo Joo discovered they used to live in the same neighborhood during their childhood!

For this episode, 'Hometown Flex' hosts Lee Seung Gi and Cha Tae Hyun greeted two guests - top actors Han Hyo Joo and Kim Bum Soo. The two guests invited the MCs for a tour of their hometown, the city of Cheongju, which also happened to be where Lee Seung Gi lived during his childhood!

Both stars couldn't hide their shock as they began reminiscing about the neighborhood they used to live in, and Han Hyo Joo pointed out that her aunt and uncle even lived in the same apartment complex as Lee Seung Gi's family. The two stars then spent some time walking through their neighborhood together, with Han Hyo Joo showing tears out of nostalgia.

Watch a sneak preview of Lee Seung Gi and Han Hyo Joo's part friendly, part romantic chemistry on this week's 'Hometown Flex', above! The full episode airs on August 16 at 10:50 PM KST.

