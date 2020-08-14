5

Rapper Giant Pink shares more classy wedding pictorial cuts + coolly tells fans, 'I'll be going on ahead'

Here's your chance to check out some more classy, chic cuts from rapper Giant Pink's wedding pictorial!

Back on August 14, the female rapper surprised both fans and the public by announcing her upcoming marriage, scheduled for September 13. Giant Pink will be tying the knot with a non-celebrity businessman younger than her. 

Shortly after the news, Giant Pink took to Instagram to coolly tell her fans, "I'll be going on ahead"! She also showed off her confident, glowing posture and aura in an intricate white dress.  Meanwhile, Giant Pink and her fiancé worked with 'Studio KUHO' for their wedding pictorial, with styling and outfitting from 'Irostyle'.

  1. Giant Pink
1

suachun154 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Wow I'm so happy for her!!!

0

afantasyartist4 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

i hope i dont look this stupid in my wedding photos

i mean who wants to look back 20-30 years from their wedding and see themselves looking like an immature arrogant headass and a french mime

she looks like a maneater. hes gonna have a hard time with this one

