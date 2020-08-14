Rapper Giant Pink shares more classy wedding pictorial cuts + coolly tells fans, 'I'll be going on ahead'

Here's your chance to check out some more classy, chic cuts from rapper Giant Pink's wedding pictorial!

Back on August 14, the female rapper surprised both fans and the public by announcing her upcoming marriage, scheduled for September 13. Giant Pink will be tying the knot with a non-celebrity businessman younger than her.

Shortly after the news, Giant Pink took to Instagram to coolly tell her fans, "I'll be going on ahead"! She also showed off her confident, glowing posture and aura in an intricate white dress. Meanwhile, Giant Pink and her fiancé worked with 'Studio KUHO' for their wedding pictorial, with styling and outfitting from 'Irostyle'.