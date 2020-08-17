MCND named rookie group with largest Spotify fanbase among those who debuted in 1st half of 2020

MCND is quickly winning over international fans!





According to Spotify, MCND has the highest amount of followers on their music streaming service among rookie acts whom debuted in the first half of 2020, gaining roughly 155,000 Spotify followers since their debut through the end of July.





Meanwhile, MCND debuted back in February with the album 'Into The Ice Age' and has since gained attention with not only international fans, but international media outlets as well. The group is currently preparing for their next album release 'Earth Age,' which is scheduled for August 20 online and August 24 offline.



Congratulations to MCND on this achievement!