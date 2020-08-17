34

Posted 2 days ago

'I-LAND' resumes filming after trainees, cast, and majority of staff test negative for COVID-19

'I-LAND' will resume filming after a cleaning staff member tested positive for COVID-19.


A source from Mnet on August 17 KST announced that 'I-LAND' had partially resumed shooting on set in Paju from that afternoon. Over the weekend, the set was disinfected, and all of the trainees, cast members, and a majority of the staff all tested negative for COVID-19. However, the network is still awaiting some of the staff's test results and will be restricting their entry until the results arrive.

Meanwhile, the next episode of 'I-LAND' will air on August 21.

