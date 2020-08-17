Cheetah chooses not to edit new single 'So Sorry' after MBC declares it 'unfit for broadcast' due to profane slang

Cheetah's new single "So Sorry" has been decided 'unfit for broadcast' by MBC.



The news was announced by her agency through an official statement on August 17 KST. According to the statement, the decision was made due to a profane slang used in both the song's lyrics and its Korean title. However, as changing the title or lyrics would greatly change the nature of the song, Cheetah has no plans to edit it, especially considering that MBC is the only network that has considered it unfit for broadcast thus far.



Meanwhile, Cheetah released her new single "So Sorry" earlier that day. The track, which was written and composed by the rapper herself, has been described as a message of support from Cheetah to all of the young people around the world.

