Oh My Girl's YooA drops another concept photo for her 'Bon Voyage' solo debut

Oh My Girl's YooA has just revealed another concept photo for her upcoming solo debut mini-album, 'Bon Voyage'.
On August 30 at midnight KST, YooA revealed another mystic concept photo for her 1st mini-album. As previous concept images, the picture was accompanied by a brief narrative, "I'm going to find a child of the forest." YooA's 1st mini-album is set to release on September 7 at 6 PM KST.
Check out the image above and the opening trailer here if you haven't seen it. How are you liking the concept of YooA's 'Bon Voyage' so far?
