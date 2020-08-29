6

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Oh My Girl's YooA drops another concept photo for her 'Bon Voyage' solo debut

Oh My Girl's YooA has just revealed another concept photo for her upcoming solo debut mini-album, 'Bon Voyage'. 

On August 30 at midnight KST, YooA revealed another mystic concept photo for her 1st mini-album. As previous concept images, the picture was accompanied by a brief narrative, "I'm going to find a child of the forest." YooA's 1st mini-album is set to release on September 7 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the image above and the opening trailer here if you haven't seen it. How are you liking the concept of YooA's 'Bon Voyage' so far? 

35 minutes ago

