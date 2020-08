Actor Jung Hae In may be on 'Snowdrops'.

The drama is by PD Cho Hyun Tak and writer Yoo Hyun Mi, the masterminds behind JTBC's 'Sky Castle' last year. 'Snowdrops' has currently confirmed Kim Hye Yoon and BLACKPINK's Jisoo.

FNC Entertainment confirmed, "'Snowdrops' is one of the dramas that Jung Hae In has been approached about and is considering the role."

Would you like to see him join the lineup?