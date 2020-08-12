Jay Park flexes and donates all proceedings from his recent online concert to aid those in need during the COVID19 pandemic

Hip-hop label AOMG, founded by singer Jay Park, recently held an online concert 'AOMG Quarantine Non-Stop Live' and donated the entire proceeds from the event to help citizens overcome the coronavirus pandemic.



According to the Community Chest of Korea on August 11, AOMG delivered 11,727,453 KRW (~9,907 USD) in donations that were collected through the live performance.



In order to join the social distancing campaign to prevent the spread of the COVID19, AOMG's concert was held on different streaming channels such as YouTube and Twitch. Various artists, including Jay Park and Simon D, joined the performance.





Viewers were able to participate in donations through the donation function on the streaming channels during the two concerts that were held.



The donation fund made by the AOMG label will be used to support the livelihood of vulnerable people affected by the COVID19.





Jay Park stated, "I planned and carried out this online event so that I can deliver joy to may fans who aren't able to freely go outside. Also, I wanted to do something more meaningful during the times of difficulty all across the nations."

