J.Y. Park clarifies the controversial rumor of being in a religious cult

J.Y. Park, founder and chief producer of JYP Entertainment, explained himself on allegedly being part of a cult.

J.Y. Park appeared on the August 12 episode of MBC's 'Radio Star' that aired and explained the stories of his faith and how became known to be part of a cult.

In the episode J.Y. Park stated that he had traveled to Jerusalem, Israel for about two months in the past. While traveling, J.Y. Park studied the bible. He explained, " I understood with my mind but could not believe with my heart."

Then his friend asked, "Hey Jinyoung, can you teach me the bible?" J.Y. Park continued to state that "I told my friend I don't believe but my friend said he can understand it very well if I teach him even though I don't believe. On the fifth day we studied together, my friend said that he is able to believe."

Ultimately, his friend introduced J.Y. Park to his junior and they continued to study the bible. J.Y. Park stated that the bible study group became bigger and suddenly in 2017, he was able to believe as well.

J.Y. Park continued to state, "That's when the articles were published. The articles published saying that I was part of a specific organization (the Salvation Sect). But that's not correct at all. I am not affiliated with any religious group. It's just a small bible study group."





In response to this Defconn asked, "I'm part of the Korean Christian Methodist Church, what is your denomination?" in which J.Y. Park responded, "I don't have a denomination. We're still by ourselves."





Previously, J.Y. Park was seen at an evangelism event with actor Bae Yong Joon and was involved in the controversy of being part of the Salvation Sect. The controversy heightened at that time when netizens found out that his wife was the niece of the chairman, the late Yoo Byung Hun.



However, J.Y. Park clarified that his wife doesn't belong to any religious organization either. Even the officials at the Salvation Sect deny having J.Y. Park as one of their believers.