YG's rookie group TREASURE unveils D-4 teaser poster for debut album

TREASURE has unveiled a new teaser poster for their upcoming debut.

On August 3 KST, YG Entertainment's new boy group released a poster featuring four members out of twelve members in total. They will be making their debut with a single album titled 'The First Step: Chapter One', which has two tracks in total. The instrumentals for the two songs will be released via CD only.



Are you excited for TREASURE's long-awaited debut? Stay tuned for more teasers until the full drop on August 7 at 6 PM KST!