Hanbin's fans take to social media to express their anger and state Mnet is mistreating him

Recently, many fans of Mnet's 'I-LAND' have been expressing their anger and concern over unfair air time and mistreatments of their contestants - in particular, contestant Hanbin.
On August 28th, the ninth episode of 'I-LAND' had aired where all the contestants competing to make their way to the top have successfully completed their second test for round two. No contestant was disqualified during the tenth episode.
However, fans of Hanbin became angered when the producers of Mnet's 'I-LAND' omitted the judges' review of Hanbin's performance. Many of his fans have been upset over some time, as they believe that Hanbin has not been receiving much air time. Now, they are certain that Hanbin is being treated unfairly by the show.
Many of his fans are concerned that Hanbin will be soon disqualified from the show even though he had a high ranking in the global fan votes. Many believe that Hanbin's lack of screen time is foreboding his elimination in the near future.
Because of their exceeding anger, the fans have taken it to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the show.
Log in to comment