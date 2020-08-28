Hanbin's fans take to social media to express their anger and state Mnet is mistreating him

Recently, many fans of Mnet's 'I-LAND' have been expressing their anger and concern over unfair air time and mistreatments of their contestants - in particular, contestant Hanbin.

On August 28th, the ninth episode of 'I-LAND' had aired where all the contestants competing to make their way to the top have successfully completed their second test for round two. No contestant was disqualified during the tenth episode.



However, fans of Hanbin became angered when the producers of Mnet's 'I-LAND' omitted the judges' review of Hanbin's performance. Many of his fans have been upset over some time, as they believe that Hanbin has not been receiving much air time. Now, they are certain that Hanbin is being treated unfairly by the show.

Many of his fans are concerned that Hanbin will be soon disqualified from the show even though he had a high ranking in the global fan votes. Many believe that Hanbin's lack of screen time is foreboding his elimination in the near future.

Because of their exceeding anger, the fans have taken it to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the show.

Mnet please wake up. This man is not only an all-rounder, he also have a warm personality and improved alot throughout the show and the fact that you are mistreating him is unacceptable! He didn’t work so hard just to be edited out!!

Hanbin is the most precious person, you see? he's always happy when one of them is recieving a recognition. He even hug Jake first and smile brightly. Then mnet have the guts to give him less screentime, cutting pds feedback for him. the mistreatment :) — Nam 🍥 heeseung hanbin debut (@madeforheeseung) August 28, 2020

icb hanbin hit two high notes in this ep his introduction and during the performance and mnet still didnt show the pds noticing or giving him feedback and cant even get screentime when hes singing :/ im so sick and tired of this xenophobic show



