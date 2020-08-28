Kim Gu Ra asks what's the difference between the main vocal and lead vocal in a group?

On August 28th, Kim Gu Ra premiered an episode on his YouTube channel trying to get an answer for the question many netizens, if not all, are curious about - Who divides the parts to idol songs.

In the episode, Kim Gu Ra visited songwriter RADO of Black Eyed Pilseung. Black Eyed Pilseung is known to have produced many idol songs such as TWICE's "CHEER UP".

Kim Gu Ra went to hear the explanation about how the parts of the TWICE songs were divided among the members. This was when Kim Gu Ra asked about what is the difference between the main vocal and the lead vocal. He explained that he had heard the two were different and wanted to hear what the difference was from a song producer.

Kim Gu Ra joked, "Are the two titles given for the sake that the members' parents don't feel bad?" but RADO explained that the lead vocal and main vocals are the singers who would set the stability to the song, therefore, they would be the best singers of the group.

However, Kim Gu Ra asked what the differentiation of the two was in which he didn't get a clear understanding.

Netizens' Commented:

"Isn't it Main > Lead > Sub vocals and decided by the singing skills of the members?"

"I think before there was only a lead vocal position a long time ago but that increase since there are more members in today's idol groups."

"LOL, that's pretty funny. they're the titles for their parents to not feel bad."

"I think the main vocals are the singers who can hit high notes and lead vocals are those with unique vocal colors."

"What I heard was that the singers who are able to set the tone for the song become the lead vocals so that the rest of the members can follow that tune."

"I think the difference between the lead singer and main singer is like the first place and second place for the best singers in the group."

"I think it's just different for every company and every group isn't it?"

"I think the lead vocals usually sings the beginning of the song so the other members can be guided. isn't that why it's called lead vocal? and the main vocals are the singers who are really good singers who can hit high notes."