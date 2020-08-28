GOT7's Jackson reveals collaboration with DJ duo Galantis

GOT7's Jackson has revealed his upcoming collaboration with DJ duo Galantis.



On August 28, Jackson tweeted a cover image for the track "Pretty Please" featuring Galantis, which drops on September 4 at 12AM EST. The news comes soon after Galantis asked the GOT7 member to collaborate on Twitter, stating, "Let's collab??" He then responded with a teaser, saying, "Pretty please?"



Galantis is a DJ duo best known for their tracks "Runaway (U&I)", "Peanut Butter Jelly", and "Gold Dust". "Pretty Please" also marks Jackson's first release since his solo song "100 Ways" this past March.



Stay tuned for updates on Jackon and Galantis' collab!



