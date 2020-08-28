Actor Song Joong Ki chooses movies based on pay?

Actor Song Joong Ki revealed he chooses movies based on income.



On the August 28th episode of 'Entertainment Relay', Song Joong Ki featured as a guest alongside his 'Space Sweepers' co-stars Kim Tae Ri, Jin Sung Kyu, and Yoo Hae Jin. He opened up about his character in the sci-fi movie, stating, "In 'Space Sweepers', I've taken the role of pilot Tae Oh. He's the most pathetic of the four. He's a character who moves by instinct and tries to do anything that makes money."



The actor continued, "He's actually destitute, and he wears socks with holes in them because he doesn't have money. He has no shoes. He wears plastic bags."



When faced with what's most important to him when choosing to star in a movie - the director, screenplay, pay, or the expectations of fans - Song Joong Ki unexpectedly chose pay, making the studio laugh. Kim Tae Ri then added, "It's the director for me."



In other news, 'Space Sweepers' was previously set to open in theaters on September 23 KST, but the premiere date has now been postponed.

