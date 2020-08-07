4

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

'2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' reveals more performers including LOONA, ONEUS, ITZY, TXT and more

AKP STAFF

The '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' revealed more performers for the upcoming event.

For the latest lineup, the' Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has revealed Cosmic GirlsNatureLOONAONEUSDKB, and AleXa along with TXTITZYGWSNMCNDTOO, and CRAVITY. They'll be joined by The Boyz, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, Kim Jae Hwan, Ha Sung Woon, and Kim Woo SeokGFriend, ASTRO, VICTON, AB6IX, and IZ*ONE as well as MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, TWICE, NCT Dream, and Kang Daniel.

As already reported, the upcoming festival will implement all procedures outlined by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' is set to air through the LG U+ Idol Live app and TikTok on August 13.

  1. misc.
  2. SORIBADA-BEST-K-MUSIC-AWARDS
  3. 2020 SORIBADA BEST K-MUSIC AWARDS
3 3,362 Share 100% Upvoted

1

princesspop106 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

Yess my favourite groups

TXT

ITZY

THE BOYZ

CRAVITY

RED VELVET

MAMAMOO

NCT DREAM

Share

0

tyger11402 pts 27 minutes ago 1
27 minutes ago

Itzy & Twice sharing a stage! I'd love a combined performance. Or Mamamoo & Red Velvet.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

TREASURE
TREASURE drop debut 'Boy' MV
3 hours ago   38   10,018
TREASURE
TREASURE drop debut 'Boy' MV
3 hours ago   38   10,018

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND