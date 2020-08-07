'2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' reveals more performers including LOONA, ONEUS, ITZY, TXT and more

The '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' revealed more performers for the upcoming event.



For the latest lineup, the' Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has revealed Cosmic Girls, Nature, LOONA, ONEUS, DKB, and AleXa along with TXT, ITZY, GWSN, MCND, TOO, and CRAVITY. They'll be joined by The Boyz, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, Kim Jae Hwan, Ha Sung Woon, and Kim Woo Seok, GFriend, ASTRO, VICTON, AB6IX, and IZ*ONE as well as MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, TWICE, NCT Dream, and Kang Daniel.



As already reported, the upcoming festival will implement all procedures outlined by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' is set to air through the LG U+ Idol Live app and TikTok on August 13.

