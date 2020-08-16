Momoland's 'BAAM' becomes group's 2nd MV to surpass 200 million YouTube views

Momoland has just surpassed another YouTube view milestone!

On August 16 KST, the MLD Entertainment girl group's music video for "BAAM" surpassed 200 million YouTube views. This is the second Momoland music video to reach this number, with their January 2018 single "BBoom BBoom" surpassing the 200 million view mark back in July of the same year.

Meanwhile, "BAAM" is the title track off of Momoland's 4th mini album 'Fun To The World' and was originally released on June 26, 2018.

Congratulations to Momoland on this new achievement!