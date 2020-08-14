Former ILUV member Shin Minah responds to WKS ENE denying her bullying claims

Former ILUV member Shin Minah has responded to WKS ENE's denial of her bullying claims.



After former AOA member Mina came forward saying she was bullied by Jimin for years, Shin Minah also revealed her own story as an alleged bullying victim, which ILUV's label WKS ENE denied was true. On August 14, Shin Minah posted the following on Instagram -





"Hello. A lot of people wished me a happy birthday on August 12, but I was in the hospital for treatment. I was only able to check those messages now. Thank you to everyone who sent me their well-wishes. I spent my birthday in the hospital this year, but I was happy because I was able to meet some good friends, ladies, nurses, and doctors.



I'm not well-known, and in a difficult situation, the only way I was able to let people know about my current state is through social media so I've shared posts with the last of the strength I have. There are people who say that these are lies, who attack me by calling me an attention-seeker. Is there a person who would lie to the extent that they would try to kill themselves?



The agency called me a liar, but there is no lie in the fact that I've developed trauma, insomnia, panic disorder, and depression from the members and from the agency. There are those who are asking me for proof. The reason I haven't revealed it was because it was my last sign of consideration for the members. I was afraid they'd make a bad choice [to hurt themselves] if I reveal this, so I took that into consideration. All I wanted was a sincere apology, but it seems I don't need to be considerate anymore.



I'll discuss the issue with my lawyer.



The group I was a part of was only friendly in front of cameras. I used the last of my strength to keep up a cheerful image even while suffering from assault, sexual harassment, sexual assault, verbal assault, random inspections of my phone, and being bullied. The videos the agency released were for their vlogs, and they weren't voluntary. Everyone in the video was acting, and we were not close in real life at all.



I asked the CEO for help with the members several times, but he ignored me. I thought about this while I was in the hospital for treatment. If the perpetrators are acting so boldly, then there's no reason for me as the victim to hide. I will soon update you on what I'm doing through YouTube content I filmed earlier.



I'll say it once again, but I didn't lie. I'm sure the members and agency staff who read this have no intention to apologize, but the truth will come out. I will absolutely not accept fake apologies. Live in your blood, sweat, and tears. I will make you pay the price for making me sick and making my family suffer. I hope this world that makes victims have to hide while attackers live in honor will disappear forever."





In other news, BOTOPASS (formerly known as ILUV) have delayed their debut.



What are your thoughts on Shin Minah's post?



