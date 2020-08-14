19

Hur Hyun Jun (formerly The Boyz' Hwall) drops MV for English track 'Baragi'

Hur Hyun Jun has dropped the music video for his English track "Baragi".

In the MV, the singer (formerly known as The BoyzHwall) makes his way through a castle and an indoor desert. "Baragi" is about wanting to confess your love for someone.

Hur Hyun Jun officially withdrew from The Boyz in October of last year due to health issues. 

Watch the "Baragi" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

xx-jenn-xx1,679 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

I just recently got into the Boyz from watching road to kingdom, they are a very talented group, and I see he is too, the song is really good and he looks good, congrats to him :)

mostly-ten41 pts 13 hours ago 0
13 hours ago

Omg it’s so good, and he looks so handsome.

So glad to see him on screen again❤️Hwaiting

