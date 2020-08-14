Hur Hyun Jun (formerly The Boyz' Hwall) drops MV for English track 'Baragi'

Hur Hyun Jun has dropped the music video for his English track "Baragi".



In the MV, the singer (formerly known as The Boyz' Hwall) makes his way through a castle and an indoor desert. "Baragi" is about wanting to confess your love for someone.



Hur Hyun Jun officially withdrew from The Boyz in October of last year due to health issues.



Watch the "Baragi" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

