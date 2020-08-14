SuperM reveal 'Super One' group & unit teaser images

SuperM have revealed group and unit teaser images for 'Super One'.
SuperM's latest teasers reveal a laid-back, street fashion concept. The SM Entertainment project group already dropped their first comeback lead single "100", which Mark participated in composing and writing, but the full 'Super One' album is set to release on September 25 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on SuperM's comeback!
SuperM have revealed group and unit teaser images for 'Super One'.
