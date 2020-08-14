39

16

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 12 hours ago

SuperM reveal 'Super One' group & unit teaser images

AKP STAFF

SuperM have revealed group and unit teaser images for 'Super One'.

SuperM's latest teasers reveal a laid-back, street fashion concept. The SM Entertainment project group already dropped their first comeback lead single "100", which Mark participated in composing and writing, but the full 'Super One' album is set to release on September 25 KST. 

Stay tuned for updates on SuperM's comeback!

  1. SuperM
  2. SUPER ONE
6 2,651 Share 71% Upvoted

1

xx-jenn-xx1,679 pts 10 hours ago 4
10 hours ago

Already bought my copy! Let's go!!!

Share

4 more replies

1

HJiJiHye47 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

LET’S GO SUPERM!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Kpop Girl Groups Rankings & Rank Distribution
4 hours ago   4   16,252
Mark, SuperM
SuperM go '100' in their first lead single MV
22 hours ago   114   9,798

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND