Former AOA member Mina apologizes for controversial Instagram posts

Former AOA member Mina apologized for her controversial Instagram posts.



As previously reported, Mina was hospitalized on August 8 following an apparent suicide attempt that she posted on Instagram, and she's since been discharged from the hospital and is resting at her mother's home. On August 11, the idol-turned-actress posted an apology on the social media site that said as follows:





"A lot of people worried about me and supported me. I apologize that I caused disappointment and worry to you once again.. To everyone who was harmed by me.. And to everyone who was shocked by the photo I posted, I apologize once again.. When I didn't wake up that night, I heard that a former member of my FNC Entertainment family stayed by my side.. I also met up with CEO Han Sung Ho today. I really liked FNC and AOA.. I was so sad and went through a really hard time because I had to give up AOA because of these issues.. After listening to the chief's words today, I was able to feel his sincerity.. I just regret that it got this far.. To the fans, acquaintances, and family who worried about me.. and to AOA fans who went through a hard time because of me, I'm so sorry. I'll reflect on myself and receive treatment, so that this type of situation does not happen again.. I'm so sorry.."





Mina's apology comes after she posted a gruesome image of self-harm along with a message that sounded like a suicide note calling out Jimin, who allegedly bullied her during her time with AOA, Seolhyun, and FNC Entertainment CEO Han Sung Ho.



What are your thoughts on Mina's apology?