Former AOA member Mina apologizes for controversial Instagram posts

Former AOA member Mina apologized for her controversial Instagram posts.

As previously reported, Mina was hospitalized on August 8 following an apparent suicide attempt that she posted on Instagram, and she's since been discharged from the hospital and is resting at her mother's home. On August 11, the idol-turned-actress posted an apology on the social media site that said as follows:

"A lot of people worried about me and supported me. I apologize that I caused disappointment and worry to you once again.. To everyone who was harmed by me.. And to everyone who was shocked by the photo I posted, I apologize once again.. When I didn't wake up that night, I heard that a former member of my FNC Entertainment family stayed by my side.. I also met up with CEO Han Sung Ho today. I really liked FNC and AOA.. I was so sad and went through a really hard time because I had to give up AOA because of these issues.. After listening to the chief's words today, I was able to feel his sincerity.. I just regret that it got this far.. To the fans, acquaintances, and family who worried about me.. and to AOA fans who went through a hard time because of me, I'm so sorry. I'll reflect on myself and receive treatment, so that this type of situation does not happen again.. I'm so sorry.."

Mina's apology comes after she posted a gruesome image of self-harm along with a message that sounded like a suicide note calling out Jimin, who allegedly bullied her during her time with AOA, Seolhyun, and FNC Entertainment CEO Han Sung Ho.

What are your thoughts on Mina's apology?  

많은 분들께서 걱정과 응원을 해주셨는데 또 한번 실망을 끼쳐 드려 정말 죄송합니다.. 저로 인해 피해입은 모든 분들.. 또 그 사진을 보고 놀라셨을 많은 분들께도 다시 한번 사과드립니다.. 그날 제가 깨어나지 못하고 있을 때에 예전 FNC 식구분들이 밤새 자리를 지켜주셨다고 들었고.. 오늘은 한성호 회장님과의 만남이 있었습니다. 저는 FNC를 AOA를 정말 좋아했는데.. 이 문제 때문에 AOA를 그만두게 된 게 너무 슬펐고 너무 힘들었습니다.. 오늘 회장님의 말씀을 들으면서 회장님의 진심을 느낄 수 있었고.. 그냥 이렇게까지 되어버린 게 너무 후회가 되네요.. 저를 걱정해주셨던 팬분들과 지인, 가족들.. 또 저로 인해 힘든 시간을 보내고 있을 AOA 팬분들께도 너무 죄송하고.. 앞으로 두번 다시 이런 일이 생기지 않도록 반성하며 열심히 치료 받겠습니다.. 정말 죄송합니다..

oldwhatshername190 pts
33 minutes ago

I wish someone would take control of her social media temporarily and let her get a proper break and get the help she needs. The negative comments people leave towards her are not helping. I wish the best for her.

3

oneinchspoon25 pts
35 minutes ago

imo this incident needs to be handled privately. Netizens will only make it worse, no matter what statement Mina or FNC gives.

Mina, please focus on your treatment and stop using SNS. Your well being is more important

