ITZY unveils western funk-pop MV teaser for their third mini-album 'NOT SHY'

On August 12th at midnight KST, JYP Entertainment unveiled the MV teaser for ITZY's "NOT SHY".

Previously, ITZY revealed the tracklist for their mini-album and now they unveiled the MV teaser.

The music video teaser takes place in a wild-west background as the camera zooms into an old garage. The doors to the garage open and the five girls stand confidently inside.

The MV gives a little bit of a sneak peek into the funk-pop song as the girls sing "NOT SHY".





ITZY's new mini-album will drop officially on August 17 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more updates!



