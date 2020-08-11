VIXX' Ravi, A Pink's Namjoo & Kang Seung Sik tease upcoming collab 'That Summer' for '2020 Cool Summer Project'

VIXX' Ravi, A Pink's Namjoo, and Kang Seung Sik are the next artists to collaborate for the '2020 Cool Summer Project'.



Ravi, Namjoo, and Kang Seung Sik will be covering Cool's track "That Summer", and their new version of the song is set to drop on August 14 KST.



"That Summer" marks part 4 of the ongoing '2020 Cool Summer Project' collaboration remake series. Ravi, Red Velvet's Yeri, and AB6IX's Jeon Woong worked together for a remake of Cool's "Woman On The Beach", TEEN TOP's Niel, A Pink's Namjoo, and Nam Do Hyun covered Cool's "Destiny", and Ravi, Yeri, and Kim Woo Seok covered "Sorrow".



Stay tuned for updates on the next '2020 Cool Summer Project' song!

