Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

DONGKIZ unveil coming up image teaser for '自我 (The Conscious)'

Following the announcement of the group's comeback schedule yesterday, rookie boy group DONGKIZ unveiled their coming up image teaser for their 3rd single album "自我 (The Conscious)". 

Following the group's last activity as a 2-membered unit DONGKIZ I:KAN, comprising members Munik and Jaechan, this is the group's first full group comeback in approximately 5 months.

Leading up to the group's comeback on August 19, the group will be releasing a series of teaser images, an MV teaser, hold a special 'V Live' broadcast, and more.

Are you looking forward to DONGKIZ's summer comeback?

