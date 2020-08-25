DAY6's Even of Day prepares to make their debut as they release group teaser photos for 'The Book of Us: Gluon – Nothing Can Tear Us Apart'

DAY6's first unit group, Even of Day, is ready for their debut in less than a week as they release group teaser photos.

The unit will be making their debut with the mini-album titled 'The Book of Us: Gluon – Nothing Can Tear Us Apart'. They have been consistently releasing teasers as they prepare for this release. On August 26th at midnight KST, the group released a set of teasers for all the members - Wonpil, Young K, and Dowoon.



All three members pose in front of the moon and sitting on a rowing boat. The members all seem to be wearing clothing from the early 1900s, giving off a fairytale vibe.

DAY6's first unit group will officially drop their album and MV on August 31st at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!