OnlyOneOf unveil a highlight medley teaser for their album 'Produced by [ ] Part 2' as they prepare to make a comeback in less than two days

In less than two days, OnlyOneOf will be making a comeback. They are ready for their comeback as they release the highlight medley teaser for their upcoming album 'Produced by [ ] Part 2'.

Previously, the boy group released the tracklist for their album. They revealed the signature for all the producers of this album such as GroovyRoom, Samuel Seo, and songwriter Bae Jin Ryul (JR Groove) back earlier this month.



The tracks are of various genres as it shows off the color and style of each producer. This highlight medley teaser shows the members of OnlyOneOf preparing for this album as they take photoshoots.

The group is making their first comeback in three months since their previous release ‘Produced by [ ] Part 1’. OnlyOneOf will release their comeback album on August 27th at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned in for more!