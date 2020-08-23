Viewers express discomfort over Ham So Won and Jin Hua's appearance on 'Knowing Brothers'

Viewers have expressed discomfort over Ham So Won and Jin Hua's recent appearance on 'Knowing Brothers'.

As a popular married couple from the variety program 'Flavor of Wife', Ham So Won and Jin Hua have been making a few other auxiliary appearances on other programs, including 'Knowing Bothers'. However, netizens have not been particularly happy about the outcome.

During the program, the couple's other family members such as Jin Hua's mother made an appearance, and Ham So Won told a story about how she and her husband Jin Hua first met, overcoming the age gap of eighteen years.

When describing her first impression of Jin Hua, she used phrases such as "He was disgustingly handsome," which certain Korean-speaking viewers took as "vulgar" and "inappropriate" for "someone with a family and a child."

Furthermore, the viewers were disapproving of the mere fact that an ordinary couple such as they would guest in a popular program such as 'Knowing Brothers'.

Some comments include: "Why do we have to watch this married couple on 'Knowing Brothers' apart from 'Taste of Wife'?", "Bringing the mother-in-law on the show as well? This is too much."

As the couple is well-known for frequently having controversial arguments on-air, netizens throughout the months have been questioning the purpose of their presence in other various programs. More comments include:

"I think this couple will get a divorce in 10 years"

"Where can I NOT watch this couple on TV?"

"I usually LOVE watching 'Knowing Brothers', but I had to switch the channel because it was so loud....why in the world did Jin Hua's mother have to appear on the show?"

What do you think of Ham So Won and Jin Hua's presence on variety programs?