Child trot singer Jung Dong Won has the perfect face as a potential SM main vocalist?

Netizens are talking about a young trot singer's potential image as a vocalist.
On a community forum, a netizen shared their opinion about trot singer Jung Dong Won's visuals. They wrote that he has the face "of someone who will be SM's main vocalist" in a potential boy group. According to the netizen, his face has the characteristics of a "dinosaur + puppy," with thick outlines and a cute eye smile.
In fact, Jung Dong Won has allegedly been cast by SM Entertainment! As a singer who proved his abilities on 'Taste of Trot', Jung Dong Won should have no problems with his vocals, according to the netizens.
Other comments include:
"Yes, I agree...he would do well in SM; no wonder they cast him"
"I'm actually not so sure about his face being an 'SM style' -- maybe more suited to JYP?"
"Haha, he does give me Chen vibes"
"Definitely a baby dinosaur + puppy!"
"SM in terms of not only visuals but abilities"
"He reminds me of NCT's Jeno!"
"That face could also make a cute actor in SM"
Where do you think Jung Dong Won will be active as a singer in the future?
