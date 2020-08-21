'A-Teen 2' stars Naeun, Bomin, Kim Soo Hyun, & Ryu Eui Hyun to cameo in new 'Playlist' series 'Twenty Twenty'

'Playlist's brand new college romance web drama series 'Twenty Twenty' premieres tonight, on August 22 at 7 PM KST!

Starring Han Sung Min, Kim Woo Seok, Park Sang Nam, A.C.E's Chan, and more, 'Twenty Twenty' tells the stories of youths who have just reached their twenties, as they face struggles in school, family, friendship, love, and more.

Particularly, on the first episode of 'Twenty Twenty', fans will be able to catch a glimpse of 'A-Teen 2' stars April's Naeun, Golden Child's Bomin, Kim Soo Hyun, and Ryu Eui Hyun as they also turn 20-years old!

Other cameos awaiting viewers in 'Playlist's upcoming series 'Twenty Twenty' include Hangzoo, Pentagon, Lee Jong Won, Lee Ki Chan, SOLE, and more. After premiering this August 22 at 7 PM KST on YouTube,' Twenty Twenty' will also air via 'V Live' and JTBC.