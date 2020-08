ITZY has unveiled the album spoiler for 'Not Shy'.

On August 16 at midnight KST, ITZY finally released the album spoiler for their upcoming 3rd mini-album 'Not Shy'. 'Not Shy' has a total of six tracks, including the title song "Not Shy", "Don't Give A What", "Louder", "ID", "Surf", and "Be In Love". The new album will drop officially on August 17 at 6 PM KST.



Check out the video above. Which song do you like the best?