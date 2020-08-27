BTS to release two new remixed versions of 'Dynamite' today!

BTS will release two more remix versions of "Dynamite" today.

At midnight on August 28 KST, Big Hit Label announced that two new remixes of their latest English song "Dynamite" will be unveiled on this very day. The new remixes will be "Tropical" and "Poolside" versions, dance version remixes to lighten up the summer mood even more. Both songs will drop on August 28 at 12 PM KST.

Previously, BTS released a special 'Dynamite (B-side)' series containing a number of remixed versions of the single. In related news, the performance of "Dynamite" will be showcased for the first time at ‘2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA)’ on August 31, 9AM KST.



Are you excited for the two new versions set to drop later today?