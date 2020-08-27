Fans are angered as NCT's Renjun is tricked into saying Filipino curse words

Recently, NCT fans have become angered as Renjun was told to read Filipino words that turned out to be curse words on his VLive.

The live session was held on August 27th KST as Renjun was traveling home. Renjun took the time to communicate and connect with fans as he read the live comments that his fans posted through the app. Renjun hummed and sang short melodies as he talked to his fans with a fond voice.

However, the issue arose when one person asks Renjun to read two words in a different language. Of course, Renjun had not even the slightest idea what those words meant. However, he read it kindly since his fans requested.

Those words were "Putang ina" and "Mahal kita", the former being a curse word, and fans have become angered by the action of the fan who made him say those words aloud.

One netizen reposted the clip of the video on YouTube. Many of NCT fans have become angered and requested the video clip to be taken down.

Netizens' commented:

"This isn’t funny, no one laughed. Now stop clout chasing and take this down."

"He didn’t know what this word means but just followed that fan’s request to read it. He just thought it a good phrase."

"He didn't know the meaning of the word. It wasn't his fault, it was the fans who told him to say bad words. So stop spreading this kind of evil."

"His only fault was trusting "fans" and doing as they wish."

"This isn’t funny delete this, Renjun doesn’t deserve it..."



NCT fans are constantly requesting for the YouTube video to be taken down as it seems the netizen is trying to expose Renjun for saying curse words.



You can watch the entire VLive of the idol singer as he warmly communicates with his fans below: