On August 17, former X1 member Lee Eun Sang released a teaser schedule for his first single album ‘Beautiful Scar’.

According to the announcement, Lee Eun Sang will be releasing two versions of concept photos on August 18 and 19, followed by a variety of content such as album artwork, concept spoiler, tracklist, MV teaser as well as album previews.

The album will be released on August 31, 6PM KST.

Meanwhile, Lee Eun Sang has also opened his official individual Twitter.